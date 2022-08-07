Evelyn “Mimi” Scates
TYLER — Evelyn “Mimi” Scates was ushered into her heavenly home on July 28, 2022. She was a faithful woman who loved her Jesus, her family and you, if she ever met you.
She was born in Smith County on November 19, 1930 to Lizzie & Dave Riddle. The majority of her life was lived in the Tyler area. She was married to Earl Walter Scates who preceded her in death. Mimi is survived by her son, Earl “Buster” Scates, Jr and his wife, Pam; daughter, Elizabeth Darlene Scates; grandson, Cody and wife Maryanne Scates; grandson, Cole and wife Mollianna Scates; and great-grandchildren, Cason, Presley, Landon and Charlie Scates.
Mimi was a caregiver her entire life, professionally and innately. She loved selflessly, gave generously and told the very best stories! Life lessons were her specialty.......with a twist!!! She never missed a family member’s sporting event, awards program or school play. Mimi loved unconditionally and was her family’s loudest cheerleader, prayer warrior and advisor. Mimi also loved taking care of her plants, flowers and especially her legendary hibiscus plants.
Graveside services will be held in honor of Mimi on Monday, August 8, 2022, 10am, at Mason Cemetery in Arp, Texas under the direction of Boren Conner Funeral Home in Bullard.
A special thank you to the caregivers from Heart to Heart Hospice in Tyler. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice or the National Aphasia Association at www.aphasia.org.