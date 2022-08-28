Evelyn Marlene Maddox Taylor
SOUTH OGDEN, UTAH - Marlene Maddox Taylor, originally from Tyler, Texas passed away peacefully at age 87 on August 1, 2022. She was a devoted wife and mother; beloved daughter, sister, aunt and grandmother.
Marlene was born on December 2, 1934 in Dallas, TX to Leon H. and Gladys (Short) Maddox. Marlene grew up (in her own words) a “Tyler Girl” in Tyler, Texas. She then attended SMU and U.T. Austin, the latter from which she received a Bachelor of Science in Education in 1956. In the fall of 1953, she was picked as a Lady in Waiting for the Tyler Rose Festival. On September 7, 1957 she married John Roland Taylor. They raised two sons, John and Tony.
Marlene had a passion for serving Christ, family and all people. Anyone that knew her could tell by her beautiful smile and welcoming conversation that the Holy Spirit was in control. Beginning in the 60’s, she and Roland served in their church as group leaders for teens, young adults and then older adults as time passed. From 1990 to 2002, Marlene worked as a data entry specialist in the Membership Services Department at Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano, TX. Her cheerful disposition, excellent typing and language skills and strong dedication to God’s purposes were a perfect fit for PWBC’s mission for saving souls. The PWBC ministerial staff knew they could depend on Marlene to enter information and create critical outreach reports in a timely manner which resulted in many lives changed for eternity. After moving back to Tyler in 2004, Marlene became a member of Green Acres Baptist Church and continued serving as a care and prayer leader for seniors’ classes.
Marlene is preceded in death by her husband, Roland, and her sister-in-law, Lynette Taylor Warren, both in 2002 and both after a courageous battle with cancer. She is also preceded in death by her younger sister Carol in 1943.
Marlene is survived by her son John Taylor and his wife Becky of Ogden, UT; Tony Taylor and his wife Crystal of Ft. Worth, TX; and her brother Edwin T. Maddox and his wife Carol of Tyler, TX. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and many Maddox relatives in the Tyler area.
A celebration of Marlene’s life will be held in the Galilee Room at Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler on September 3, 2022 at 10 o’clock a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County, 903-509-8323, https://alzalliance.org/.
