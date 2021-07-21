Evelyn Mae Leggette
TYLER — Evelyn Mae Durham Leggette, 85, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother went home to be with her Lord and Savior Monday, July 19, 2021 in Tyler, Texas surrounded by her loving family and friend after a brief illness.
Evelyn was born on February 11, 1936 in Smith County, Texas to Goldie and Ruby Durham. She met the love of her life, Charles Leggette, at the tender age of 14 and they were married a few years later. They would have celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary on September 26th of this year.
Evelyn was a stay at home Mom until all of her girls were in school. After that, she worked in retail at The Bible Book Shop, Service Merchandise and Harmon’s Jewelers. Evelyn was an avid cook and found immense joy in making her pickles, baking her cookies, lemon bars and cherry crunch for anyone that asked. Her husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great great-grandchildren were the pride and joy of her life. She always made each and every one of them feel equally loved and they were so blessed to have her in their lives.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, Goldie and Ruby Durham, her brothers James Edward, Billy Royce, and Fred Thomas Durham and her precious daughter, Angela Marie Leggette.
Evelyn is survived by her husband of 68 years, Charles Leggette, her daughters, Charla Davis and her husband Toby, Donna Armendariz and her husband Tony, Regina Elder and her husband Fred Jr, 9 Grandchildren, 12 Great-Grandchildren and 1 Great-Great- Grandchild.
Pallbearers are Brandon Massey, Jacobe Ferrell, Dustin Batts, Drew Elder, Chas Elder, Tristan Massey, Kent Durham and Kason Parks.
Honorary Pallbearers are Kelton Page, Colby Duhon, Dalton Hasting and Keith Durham
Visitation will be held Thursday, July 22, 2021 at Jackson’s Burks - Walker - Tippit Funeral Home 215 E Front St Tyler, Tx at 6:00 pm. Funeral services celebrating her life will be held Friday, July 23, 2021 at 10:00 am at Jackson’s Burks - Walker - Tippit Funeral Home with Dr. Gil Lain officiating. Burial will follow at Liberty Hill Cemetery 4042 E Erwin Tyler, Texas under the direction of Jackson’s Burks - Walker - Tippit Funeral Home.
If desired, memorials can be made to Bethel Baptist Church 13108 Hwy 64 E Tyler, Texas 75707 in her name.