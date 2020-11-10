Visitation is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on November 10th at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
Burial will follow at Pine Springs Baptist Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
Evelyn Joyce Ray-Todd was born on August 1, 1942, in Whitehouse to the late James Earl Ray and Bertie Mae Ray.
Evelyn went to be with her Lord on November 6, 2020
Evelyn was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother who was very loved by all who knew her. She attended Whitehouse and Tyler schools and was a longtime member of Pine Springs Baptist Church. Evelyn was married to her husband, Jim Todd for 51 years. She worked as an executive secretary and events coordinator with respected establishments in Tyler. Evelyn lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; being with her family and friends and spending time with her grandchild.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; James and Bertie Mae Ray and her brother; David Ray; as well as many beloved family and friends.
Evelyn is survived by husband; James “Jim” Orman Todd; daughter, Kristy Todd - Stiner; son, Jimmy Todd, Jr.; daughter-in-law, Lori Todd; sister; Jamie Sue Ray-Harris and her grandson; Justin Stiner; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and loved family.
Pallbearers will be Johnny Atwood, Bill Bagwell, Brandon Davis, Barry Ellard, Don Fralicks and Justin Stiner
Honorary pallbearer will be Henry “Bubba” Norman.
If desired, memorials may be made to The East Texas Hospice Foundation.
A special thanks to East Texas Hospice for their special comfort and care.
To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.