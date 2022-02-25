Evelyn Elaine Williams
TYLER — Funeral services for Ms. Evelyn Elaine Williams are scheduled for Saturday, February 26, 2022, 3:00 pm at Shiloh Baptist Church with Rev. Marcus Jackson, eulogist. Interment will be held in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
Evelyn E. Williams went to be with the Lord on the early evening of February 19, 2022.
She was born in Tyler, TX on July 14, 1955. Her mother passed at a very early age leaving her to be reared her maternal grandmother, Mrs. Cassey Bell Williams. Once she passed, her loving uncle/dad Mr. Herndon Williams raised her as his own child until adulthood.
Evelyn graduated from Robert E. Lee High school in 1974. Evelyn joined Greater Shiloh Baptist Church at a very young age. She was an active member of the choir..
She joined her partner, Ronnie D. Edwards in the early 1970’s, to this union one son, Ronnie Williams and one daughter, Tamia Williams was born.
Ronnie blessed her with two beautiful granddaughters, Kahriya and Janiya Williams. Tamia went on to marry Kendrick Stidom and to this union two daughters were born, Aaliyah and Alannah Stidom, blessing her with two more granddaughters who she adored.
Evelyn joined General Electric back in May 1978 where she worked for over 36 years.
Evelyn will be greatly missed by her son Ronnie, daughter Tamia (Kendrick), 4 grandchildren, her mother Martha Williams-Ervin, sisters Alicia Roberson, Doll Lynn Bowser, Francis Scott, Martha Jackson, Freda Mobley, Barbara Williams Little ; brothers, Raymond Williams , Gary Williams, Calvin Williams Sr, Kenny Williams ,Robbie Williams, cousins, special friends and nieces and nephews .
Public viewing on Friday, 1:00-8:00pm