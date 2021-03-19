EVELYN DELORIES WESLEY
DENTON — Evelyn Delories Wesley, passed 2/15/21 at Medical City Hospital in Denton, Texas. Visitation: Friday, 3/19/21, 3:00- 6:00 pm, Sacred Funeral Home. Graveside Service: Saturday, 3/20/21 at 10:00 am, Ray Cemetery, Hawkins, Texas. Final Arrangements Entrusted to Sacred Funeral Home, 1395 N. Highway 67, South, Cedar Hill, Texas 75104, (214) 376-7273, www.sacredfuneralhome.com.

 
 