Evelyn Carol Carroll
GARLAND — Evelyn Carol Carroll, 91, met her Lord on July 18, 2022, in Garland, Texas.
A private graveside service will be held in Tyler Memorial Park at Tyler Memorial Funeral Home.
Evelyn was born April 2, 1931, in Chickasha, Oklahoma. As a young child, she moved to Henderson, Texas, with her family. Eventually she settled in Tyler, Texas, with her husband to raise their two daughters.
Evelyn was a homemaker who loved to bake, cook, embroidery, and sew. She also belonged to a quilting bee. Her love of caring for others caused her to enroll at Texas Eastern Nursing School, and training occurred at Mother Frances Hospital. Evelyn graduated in 1968 and earned a LVN degree. She also received the prestigious Nightingale award, which is given to one outstanding graduate.
Evelyn was a faithful servant of the Lord and attended Calvary Baptist Church. She lived her life helping others with an open heart and a kind word.
She volunteered with Meals on Wheels and the Tyler Police Department.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband Julian Dendy Carroll; parents Ira Wilkerson Rasco and Ethel Mae Short; brother Ira B. Rasco.
Survivors include her sister Betty Strain of Caulfield, Missouri; daughters Vicki (Russell) Cook of Garland and Susan (Ed) Pitka of Lindale; grandchildren, Carmen (Brian) Morgan and Matthew (Erin) Cook; great -granddaughter, Adeline Cook.
A memorial service for Evelyn will be held at a later date.
