Evelyn Bollman
GREENVILLE — Evelyn Griffin Bollman of Greenville passed away on August 25, 2022. She is survived by her husband of 56 years Franklin Bollman, sons Kevin Bollman and wife Mary of Dallas, David Bollman and wife Tammy of Heath, and grandchildren George, Harrison, Claire and Amelia Bollman. She was preceded in death by her parents George and Nell Griffin and her brother Dr. Steve Griffin of Tyler.
Evelyn was born September 23, 1943 in Greenville, Texas. Evelyn attended Robert E. Lee High School in Tyler, where she was a cheerleader and graduated in 1961. She served as a Lady in Waiting at the Tyler Rose Festival in 1963.
Evelyn earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Texas at Austin in 1964. After college, she became a buyer for Titche-Goettinger
in Dallas. Later, she taught at the Patricia Stevens College for Women in downtown Dallas.
Evelyn was an interior decorator as well as a licensed real estate broker in Greenville. Subsequently, she spent many years as a mortgage broker in Greenville and Tyler. She enjoyed helping young couples buy and finance their first homes.
Devoted to their well-being and success, Evelyn supported her sons in school, church, sports and scouting activities.
Christmas remained Evelyn’s favorite time of the year. For the annual Altrusa Tour of Homes in Greenville, she helped to transform houses with festive holiday displays. Evelyn and Frank established KaDee (Kevin and David) Christmas Tree Farm during the early 1980s. The Kadee Farm has become a popular holiday destination for generations of North Texas families.
As an active supporter of the Greenville community, Evelyn was a member and officer in the Newcomers Club and the Dirtdabblers and Spade and Trowel Garden Clubs. She was a member of the Greenville Revitalization Organization and served on the Greenville Main Street Board. She was also involved with the Greenville Follies.
Recently, Evelyn enjoyed traveling with friends and family, playing bridge and organizing activities with her many friends. Her quick wit and contagious laughter will be missed.
Visitation services are scheduled at Coker Mathews Funeral Home in Greenville, Texas, Friday, September 2, 2022, 6-8 p.m. The funeral service will be at Kavanaugh United Methodist Church in Greenville, Saturday, September 3, 2022, 10 a.m. Interment will be at Sparkman-Hillcrest Cemetery in Dallas, Texas.