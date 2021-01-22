Evangelist Devora White
TYLER — A celebration of life service is scheduled for Evangelist Devora White on Saturday, January 23, 2021 11:00 am at New Life Worship Center (69 South)with Rev. Rodney Curry, officiating and Bishop David R. Houston eulogist. Interment will be held in Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
Evangelist Devora Robinson White, the third daughter of the late Rev. Burl Robinson, Sr., and First Lady Helen Robinson, was born January 31, 1955 in Whitehouse, Texas. She transitioned to Heaven on January 14, 2021 at the blessed age of 65. After being united in Holy Matrimony to Roy Lee White, Sr., in Tyler, Texas, the Lord blessed this union with a handsome son; Roy Lee White, Jr.
Evangelist Devora White was a member of Smith Temple Church of God in Christ, Tyler, Texas for over 35 years. In the Music Ministry, Evangelist Devora hosted numerous workshops along with Smith Temple Church of God in Christ and Texas Northeast Second Jurisdiction. She has brought numerous national recording artist to Tyler, Texas; such as Timothy Wright, James Moore, The Oneal Twins, Kurt Carr and Dr. LuVonia Whitley.
Evangelist White had an astonishing gift of teaching songs to choirs. She would quickly add a unique verse, use the Soprano, Alto, or Tenor section to expound on a part. Evangelist White wrote and recorded LIVE with the National Church of God in Christ Music Department in 1994, a beautiful song; “We Come to Praise Him,” while under Dr. Mattie Moss Clark. She directed the song that night in Atlanta, Georgia with Superintendent Eric Andrews, Chris Andrews, and Dr. Bettye Nelson on lead. In the Music Department of East Texas, Evangelist Devora Robinson White is our legend. She has been our gift & spiritual warrior. Earlier, Evangelist Devora Robinson White was in a group with her family called “The Robinson Joyful Singers,” where she sang with her brother, James, and sisters Bevelah, and Sheila.
Evangelist White loved working with choirs & ministering to people. It was her love, her heart, and a gift she wanted to offer to the world. For the past three years, she carried the same love for God to worship with Progressive Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor James E. Brice, Sr., and First Lady Francienne Brice, Tyler, Texas. It was a joy for her to minister with the choir, fellowship with the members and provide whatever needs the church family desired. Evangelist White loved organizing, hosting, and awarding people for their services.
Evangelist White was a graduate of The University of Texas at Tyler with a Masters in Psychology, and she continued her Education in Arkansas nearly completing her PhD in Psychology, when her health started to decline. She was a faithful employee at GMAC until retiring. She was also a faithful employee, driving back and forth from Tyler to Dallas to AT&T for 2 years.
Evangelist Devora Robinson White was proceeded in death by her husband; Roy Lee White, Sr., her parents; Rev. Burl Robinson, Sr. and First Lady Helen Robinson, brothers; James Earl Robinson and Dexter Lamar Robinson, and sister; Dorothy Carol Robinson-Stewart.
Evangelist Devora Robinson White leaves to cherish her memories: her loving son, Roy Lee White, Jr. (Antonia). Her heart and only grand-daughter, Dahlia. Two Brothers, George L. Robinson and Burl Robinson, Jr. (Vickie); five sisters, Betty J. Robinson, Bevelah A. Wilson(Richard), Cherrel A. Simpson(Nathaniel Jr.), Sheila R. Lee( Carlos), Glenda Thomas (Floyd), and a host of nieces, nephews, and loved ones.
Public viewing at the funeral home on Friday 1:00-8:00 pm.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.