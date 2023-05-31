Evalena Hargrove
ATHENS — Artie Evalena Hargrove, 86, of Athens, passed away May 24, 2023. Graveside services were held on May 25, 2023, at 3:00 pm, officiated by Bro. Mike Dean with interment at Oaklawn Memorial Park in Athens, Texas under the direction of Hannigan Smith Funeral Home. Evalena was born December 9, 1936, in Martins Mill, Texas, the daughter of James Albert Crocker and Mildred Marie McClure Crocker. In May 1954, she married the love of her life, Leman Hargrove. When you saw one, you saw the other. They were inseparable. As a stay-at-home mom to their two daughters, Evalena wore many hats - cook, taxi driver, and more. An outstanding quilter and seamstress, she sewed just about every article of clothing the girls wore. In the kitchen, everything she made tasted good - especially her chocolate pies. In 1975, Evalena announced she and her best friend, Virginia, had enrolled in Henderson County Junior College’s cosmetology program. With Leman as her biggest cheerleader, he built her a beauty shop, “The Straw Hat.” Strong in her Christian beliefs, Evalena loved the Lord, and she loved her church family. She taught GAs for years and planned awesome activities as the leader of the Nature Pavilion at Pineywoods Baptist Encampment during camp week each summer. As a charter member of Fellowship Baptist Church, she sang in the choir and worked tirelessly in the kitchen. Evalena and Leman enjoyed cooking their mouthwatering briskets for church fellowships. Whether it was a fresh pecan pie for someone in need or baskets of tomatoes, squash, or peas, Evalena loved to share with others. They worked tirelessly in their garden just so they could give the bounty away to others. Evalena lost her soulmate when Leman passed away in September 2021. As she battled Alzheimer’s, she looked for Leman. What a Heavenly Homecoming to meet her Lord and those who have gone on before. Evalena is preceded in death by her husband, Leman, her parents, her brother, Toy Clark Crocker, and brother-in-law, George Stieler. Evalena is survived by daughters Kippi and husband Jeff Harraid of Athens and Chelli and husband Don Warren of Tyler; grandchildren Kent Harraid, Kammi Harraid, Ashley and husband John Feldman, and Courtney and husband Brian Slye; great grandchildren Hayes, Emma, and Jo Feldman and Brayden, Charlie, Birdie, and Cooper Slye; sisters Ernestine and husband Raymond Weatherford, Sheila and husband Paul Nicklas, and Sandra Stieler; two sisters-in-law, Janice Williams, Margie Crocker Kyser; numerous nieces and nephews; her two cats Big and Little; and a host of lifelong friends. Special thanks to Hospice of East Texas and Evalena’s caregivers Michelle, Melody, Donna, and Mickie. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, Texas 75701, hospiceofeasttexas.org Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Hannigan Smith Funeral Home family.