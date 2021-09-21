Eva Marie Staples
TYLER — Services for Eva Marie Staples age 84 of Tyler will be held at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Bailey & Foster Chapel with Rev, Michael Shane Ogdie officiating. Burial will follow in Ft. Houston Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey & Foster Funeral Home.
Mrs. Staples passed away Friday, September 17, 2021 in Tyler. She was born March 4, 1937 in Elkhart to Charlie J. and Dora Lawson Munsinger. Mrs. Staples was a homemaker. She was a member of Woodland Hills Baptist Church.
Mrs. Staples was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Harvey Staples, daughter Ellen Marie Kirk, sons David Glenn Staples and Jim Jay Staples, sisters, Velma Berryhill, Dorothy Lingo, and Eula Dean Munsinger. Mrs. Staples is survived by her daughter Brenda Diane Booth, sons Harvey Lynn Staples, Donald Gene Staples, and Brian Staples, sisters Della Washington and Linda O’Neal, fifteen grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Micah Gene Staples, Ashton Ray Staples, Brandon Scott Staples, Christopher Tobias Staples, Zeb Booth, and Robert Booth.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Bailey & Foster Funeral Home.
