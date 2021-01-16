Eva Mae (Mumphrey) Crisp
DALLAS — Eva Mae Crisp was born in Tyler, TX on May 12, 1922, to parents Jimmy and Minnie Mumphrey.
Eva, a loving mother with an unwavering faith in God, joined the church at a young age. Later, she became a faithful member of the College Hill Baptist Church. Early in her College Hill church life, she served as President of the B.T.U and sang in the choir. Later in life, she served as Chair of College Hill’s Singles Ministry.
Eva had a deep appreciation for learning, earning an under-graduate degree from Texas College, a master’s degree from Prairie View A&M; additionally, she pursued further studies toward a doctorate degree.
Eva loved children. She worked for several school districts in the State of Texas as an educator, specializing in teaching fundamental reading skills to her youthful pupils.
Eva was the last surviving member of her immediate family. She was predeceased by her parents, five sisters and two brothers.
Eva is survived by her son James L. Isabell and wife, Connie, her son, Leonard C. Isabell and wife, Sharon, grandchildren Tiffany M. Isabell, James, (Jay) Isabell Jr., Nikkolas (Nikko)J. Isabell, and great-grandchildren Ashton Crawford, Cameron Crawford and Gabriel Chang, and a host of nephews, nieces and friends.
Visitation will be held Friday, January 15, 2021, at the Golden Gate funeral home located at 4155 S. R.L. Thornton Freeway, Dallas TX 75224.
Scriptural reference: The 23rd number of Psalms - The Lord is my Shepherd, I shall not want…
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.