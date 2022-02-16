Eva Carrano Denson
WHITEHOUSE — Services for Eva Carrano Denson, 98, of Tyler, Texas, will be held on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home with Dr. Chris Pulliam officiating.
Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tyler, Texas under the direction of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
Eva passed away on Friday, February 11, 2022 in Tyler, Texas.
Eva was born September, 12, 1923 in Vico Equense, a Province of Naples, Italy to Giuseppe and Annunziata Fusco Carrano.
Eva was a war bride in 1945 marrying Haskell McMurrian in Italy. She came to America in 1946 and shortly after joined the First Christian Church of Tyler. Eva was very proud of the fact that she became an American citizen in 1950. She and Haskell owned and operated a café in downtown Tyler. They moved to Houston briefly when Haskell went to work for NASA, then returning to Tyler. Eva will be remembered for working at Leon’s and Bryan jewelers. In 2002 Eva married Hugh Denson and gained a family. They traveled extensively and Eva also gave many hours in volunteer work for the Tyler area, mainly volunteering for ETMC, Meals on wheels and the Disciples Sunday school class. In 2014 ETMC honored Eva by dedicating the reopening of the new gift shop and honoring Eva for her legacy of volunteerism. She will also be fondly remembered for her entertaining dinner parties, spicy sweet pickles and Limoncello.
Eva was preceded in death by her parents and 8 siblings who resided in Italy; husbands, Haskell McMurrian and Hugh Denson; sons, John Denson and Jim Denson and grandson, Todd Denson.
Eva is survived by son, Joe Denson; daughters-in-law Camille Denson and Linda Denson Griffin and husband Don; grandchildren, Brad Denson and wife Beth, Matt Denson and wife Chalease, Jeff Denson and wife Amie, Michelle Denson Boykin and husband Tony and Julie Denson; 11 great-grandchildren and special niece, Betty Capote and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Mark Calhoun, Steve Calhoun, James Cochran, Dr. David Fletcher, Billy McGwier, Michael McNamara and Jim Yates.
A special thank you is to be given to her faithful, loving, and enduring sitters, Linda Bowie, Vernell Watson, Madie Battles and special friends, Marilyn Wendt and Brenda Yates.
Visitation is scheduled from 10-11 AM on February, 17, 2022, one hour prior to the funeral service at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
If desired, memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels in Tyler. To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.