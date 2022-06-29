Eunice King Chancellor
TYLER — Services for Eunice King Chancellor, 97, of Tyler, will be held Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Stewart family Funeral Home with Rev. Gerry Giles officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tyler.
Eunice King Chancellor was born February 21, 1925 in Nacogdoches, Texas to Lena and Cleo King. She had 2 sisters and 1 brother, and many close cousins. They were 4th generation Texans dating back to the Republic of Texas.
Eunice married her lifelong friend, Gus Chancellor, in 1942. Gus served in WWII, and they were stationed in Florida where Marcia was born. After the war, they moved to Tyler, Texas where they would spend the rest of their life. Eunice always loved beautiful things including nature and their first home was across the street from the Tyler Rose Garden. They later moved to Forest Lane across the street from Fun Forest Park. Gus and Eunice always made sure the kids had friends and places to play, from baseball at Carter Field to boating on Lake Tyler. Jim was born in 1949, and finally Carolynne came along in 1960. They were long time members of Glenwood Methodist Church, with many friendships and community service there. Later, she became a member of Marvin Methodist Church and was very active in her Pairs and Parents Sunday School class who supported her right up until the end.
Eunice served as a member in many organizations including PEO sisterhood, TJC Alumni Board, First Literary Club of Tyler, Women’s Forum, the Tyler Sister Cities program, and the Democratic Party. One of her favorite pastimes was being with her close friends, the Ruffians and her Mahjong group. She participated in many activities over the years from Square Dancing to Tai Chi.
Eunice worked in academic administration for many years at Birdwell Elementary and Hogg Junior High. She later continued her own education receiving her college degree and then a Master of Fine Arts from UT Tyler. Eunice became an art instructor at Tyler Junior College and loved that institution and affiliation. Her love of Art, Opera, and seeing new places fell in line with her passion for travel. She visited 5 of the 7 continents, and also worked as a travel agent planning trips for others. She knew the world class museums in every country and even delighted in visiting Zoos all over the world.
Eunice is survived by her daughters, Marcia Edge and Carolynne Chancellor; 4 grandchildren, Corey Edge, Kinsey Edge, Delta Smith and James Alan Chancellor; 2 great-grandchildren, Connor Edge and Kate Edge. She was predeceased by her son, Jim Chancellor.
The family would like to thank the supportive staff of the Heights Nursing Home. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Tyler Junior College Scholarship Fund (www.tjc.edu/scholarships) is suggested.