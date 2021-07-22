Eunice Kee
TROUP — Eunice Pauline Kee, 84, of Troup, Texas, went to be with the Lord on July 17, 2021, and reunite with the love of her life, Carlos Kee. She was born October 4, 1936, in Winnsboro, Texas to the late Clarence Albert Isbell and Etta Jo Zachary-Isbell.
Funeral services for Eunice Pauline Kee will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Concord Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Troup, with Reverend David Shurtz and Marvin Isbell officiating. Burial will follow at Knoxville Cemetery, Troup.
Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, July 23, 2021, at Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.
She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was a member of Concord Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Troup. She loved serving in her community and helping others. She was a Lifetime donor to Stewart Blood Bank, and she loved the Logo’s at Concord Cumberland Presbyterian Church Children’s Program and other children’s programs. Carlos Kee can now quit listening to Brad Paisley’s song, Waiting On A Woman.
She is preceded in death by her husband, John Carlos Kee, and brothers, Henry, Leroy, Raymond, and Albert.
She is survived by her children, David Kee and wife Rose of Mankato, Minnesota, Rocky Glenn Kee of Tyler and Lela Jean Murray and husband Jackie of Troup and Marana, AZ; grandchildren, Christopher Murray and wife Jennifer, Crystal Robles and husband Ruben, Tiffany Taylor, Willie Ames, and wife Kate, Carlos Kee and wife Kristen, Roxanne Arbaugh and husband Derek, and Ryan Kee and wife Hallie, James Kee and wife Charity, and Crystal Kee; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Pallbearers will be her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Concord Cumberland Presbyterian Church Logo’s Children’s Program.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.