Eula Stubblefield Lyles
TYLER — Services for Eula M. Stubblefield Lyles, 75 of Tyler are scheduled for Saturday, August 22, 2020 11:00 AM at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, Chandler with Supt. R. L. Dewberry eulogist. Interment will be held in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery.
Public viewing Friday at Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors 1:00-8:00 PM.
Tags
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Traffic stop shows entire story in Tyler
-
Louie Gohmert donates blood plasma after recovering from COVID-19
-
'Abortion is a blessing' billboards come to Carthage, East Texas
-
Three vehicle accident involves motorcycle and Tyler police vehicle
-
COVID-19 recoveries skyrocket in Smith County, bringing active cases down to 501