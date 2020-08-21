Eula Stubblefield Lyles
TYLER — Services for Eula M. Stubblefield Lyles, 75 of Tyler are scheduled for Saturday, August 22, 2020 11:00 AM at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, Chandler with Supt. R. L. Dewberry eulogist. Interment will be held in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery.
Public viewing Friday at Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors 1:00-8:00 PM.

