Estevan ( Steve) Cruz Carvajal
TYLER — Estevan (Steve) Cruz Carvajal of Tyler, Texas passed away surrounded by his loved ones Saturday, February 12, 2022 at the age of 56. He was born on May 24, 1965 in Tyler Texas. His life returned him to where his journey began, at Mother Frances Hospital. Steve attended St. Gregory Elementary, Bishop T.K. Gorman, and graduated from John Tyler High School. Steve grew up in the food business, working for his parents, alongside his siblings. And most recently, on retainer, as a chef for his brother Felipe. Steve loved all genres of music and had a room full of musical instruments. He had a kind heart for animals and often fed the wildlife near his home by the lake. Steve loved going to the movies and having a big bucket of popcorn. Steve enjoyed attending the Texas Longhorn Football games in Austin. Steve was the youngest of eight children and is preceded in death by his parents, Deacon Joe and Teresa (Cruz) Carvajal, and his sister Teresa Ann Carvajal. He is survived by his daughter, Clarissa Moran (Gil), sisters, Maria Carbajal (Bob), Clara McBroom (Bobby), Guadalupe Carvajal, brothers, Joe C. Carvajal (Vicki), Tony Carvajal (Mariluz), and Felipe Carvajal. He also has four nieces and a nephew, and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation and rosary at Lloyd James Funeral Home on February 16th from 5-7pm and a Memorial Mass on Thursday, February 17th at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception at 10am. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to your local animal rescue organization or the non-profit Mental Health America.