Esperanza Sustaita Armstrong
TYLER — Esperanza “Hope” Armstrong was born on September 30, 1945 in San Antonio, Texas
She was surrounded by her children as God called her home on 12/12/2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents Juan Sustaita and Angelita Garcia and her husband James Armstrong.
She is survived by her loving family, daughters Delia Olivo (Johnny Olivo), Angie Dunwoody (Karl Dunwoody), Christina Nunez (Manuel Nunez) and son Cristobal Vasquez her beloved 12 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Hope was a loving mother, grandma and great-grandma she was known to many as “Grandma Hope”
She was always the example of a strong, faithful woman to her family and friends. She was truly one of a kind, and while her family will miss her, they have the assurance that they will see her again.
Thank you MOM for all you did for us. WE LOVE YOU!
A Celebration of Life is scheduled for January 8, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Lone Star Church 604 W. 4th St Tyler Texas 75701