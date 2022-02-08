Ernestino Marinez
TYLER — Ernestino Marinez of Tyler passed away in his home on Friday February , 4, 2022 at the age of 88. He was born on November 1933, in Rosebud TX, where he grew up. Ernest worked as a maintenance supervisor at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception and for the Tyler Catholic Schools and was the well loved bus driver for 49 years. He was actively involved in the Knights of Columbus, Eucharist Ministries, Crucillistas, and served at St. Vincent de Paul. Mr. Marinez was recently awarded the prestigious 2022 Bishop Charles E. Herzig Humanitarian Service Award. He is preceded in death by his parents, Casimido Marinez and Antonia Casarez and 4 brothers and 2 sisters, and his daughter Priscilla Phillips and son-in-law Scott Remmenga. He is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 64 years, Connie. They have 6 children, Rebeca and Eric Bartley, Theresa Morrow, Bea Remmenga, Arthur Marinez, Martha and Ike Icenhower, and Alex Marinez. He also is survived by 1 brother, Chavel Marinez and 2 sisters, Cuca Garza and Conchita Alvarado, 19 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews and many adoptive grandchildren. The family would like to thank Ashley and Selene at Hospice of East Texas for the care and compassion they showed to our beloved in his final days. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation and rosary at Lloyd James Funeral Home on February 9th from 5-7pm and a Memorial Mass on Thursday, February 10th at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception at 10am. Interment will follow at the Cathedral of the Pines. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in honor of Ernest Marinez at St. Gregory Cathedral School in Tyler, Texas.