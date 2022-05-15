Ernestine H. Garrett
TYLER — Memorial services for Ernestine H. Garrett, 95, of Tyler will be held on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 2 p.m. at First Christian Church in Tyler with Associate Minister Ginger Brandt officiating.
Mrs. Garrett went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 25, 2022, in Tyler. She was born January 23, 1927, in Farmersville to Ernest and Gertrude Sparks Harris.
Ernestine was an active member of First Christian Church and several church groups and the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary (SAWA). She was a legal secretary for several years. She was an avid golfer, ballroom dancer, and loved to travel.
Ernestine is survived by her loving family, children, Bill Nobles and wife Pam, Harris Nobles and wife Gail, Mary Reardon, Don Garrett, Sherry Garrett; eight grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and beloved cousins.
The family wishes to thank the Prestige Estates staff and Paloma Hospice for their excellent care and love.
Memorial donations may be made to Paloma Hospice in Lindale or the charity of one’s choice.