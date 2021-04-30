Ernest "Ernie" Beam Gordon
FLINT — Ernest Beam Gordon (“Ernie”), 82, passed away Friday, April 23, 2021 in Flint, Texas. He was born February 12, 1939 in Long Beach, California to James Gordon and Margery Monfelt Gordon.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon of almost 50 years; his brother and sister; 3 daughters; 3 sons-in-law; and 7 grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 2:00 PM at West Erwin Church of Christ, 420 W. Erwin St., Tyler, Texas 75702.
 
 