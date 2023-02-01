Ernest “Don” Kirkland
ATHENS — On January 28, 2023, following a courageous 20-year battle with cancer, Don Kirkland went to be with his Heavenly Father. He was born November 5, 1940 on the Kirkland home place in Van Zandt County, Texas, the fifth of seven children born to Joe Ernest and Mary Ann (Morris) Kirkland. He attended public school in China Grove, Bethel, Martins Mill and Dallas ISD. A member of the Crozier Class of 1959, he made a career in the sign business, building on the commercial art training he received there. He worked in sign companies in Dallas, where he met the love of his life, Cheri Land. They established Kirkland Sign Company, Inc. in Tyler in 1983. Don truly loved and faithfully worshipped and served the Lord. He made a profession of faith and was baptized in China Grove Baptist Church at a young age; and was a dedicated, active member of Lake Athens Baptist Church for many years, where he had served as Music Leader, Sunday School Director and Teacher, Trustee and in many other capacities. He greatly enjoyed time spent with his church family.
Don was an upbeat, playful and active person who boated, fished, water skied, hunted, danced, worked out, drove fast cars, and played golf, making a “hole in one” in 2020. He read books and watched TV both for entertainment and to learn, and loved music and singing.
Don is survived by his wife, Cheri; son Vic Adam Kirkland and wife Debby; granddaughter Lacy Kirkland Milligan and husband Jimbo; grandson Adam Don Kirkland and wife Riley; and great-granddaughters Emma, Brooklyn and Raylee Mae Milligan. Also surviving are his sisters Betty Loyce Hinderer and Cora F. Loper (Sammy) and brothers Foy Wayne Kirkland (Barbara) and Robert Kirkland (Peggy); sisters-in-law Melody Belcher (Alan) and Alice Land. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother Kellis Gene Kirkland and wife Joanne, and sister JoAnn Kirkland Whittenberg and husband R.E. (Bob), and Cheri’s siblings Charles Land, Sabba Luce, and Michael T. Land. He is also survived by a number of cherished nieces and nephews and their spouses and children and grandchildren, as well as other family members, neighbors and friends whom he loved dearly.
Visitation for Don Kirkland will be held Thursday evening from 5-7 P.M. February 2, 2023 at Autry’s Carroll-Lehr Funeral Home in Athens. A Celebration of his life will be Friday, February 3, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at Lake Athens Baptist Church. Burial will be at Haven of Memories Cemetery in Canton at 3:00 P.M.