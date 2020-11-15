Erma Ramon Garza
TYLER — Erma Ramon Garza, 70, of Tyler, Passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 in Tyler, Texas. Mrs. Garza was born August 18,1950 in Charlotte, Texas, and died due to complications of Covid-19.
She was preceded in death by parents Jose and Concepcion Ramon and daughter, Barbara Garza Perkins.
She leaves behind her husband, Sam Garza; three children, Rebecca Garza-Matlock (Tyler), Joe Garza and wife Ana (Tyler), Nicolas Garza and wife Dorina (Tyler); six grandchildren, Brittney, Ryan, Joana, Christian, Sebastian and Camila; and two great-grandchildren Allison, and Noe.
Memorial Donations made be made to St. Judes Childrens Research Hospital and Meals on Wheels of Tyler, Texas.

