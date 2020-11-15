Erma Ramon Garza
TYLER — Erma Ramon Garza, 70, of Tyler, Passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 in Tyler, Texas. Mrs. Garza was born August 18,1950 in Charlotte, Texas, and died due to complications of Covid-19.
She was preceded in death by parents Jose and Concepcion Ramon and daughter, Barbara Garza Perkins.
She leaves behind her husband, Sam Garza; three children, Rebecca Garza-Matlock (Tyler), Joe Garza and wife Ana (Tyler), Nicolas Garza and wife Dorina (Tyler); six grandchildren, Brittney, Ryan, Joana, Christian, Sebastian and Camila; and two great-grandchildren Allison, and Noe.
Memorial Donations made be made to St. Judes Childrens Research Hospital and Meals on Wheels of Tyler, Texas.
”My Father’s house has many rooms; if that were not so, would I have told you that I am going there to prepare a place for you? And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am. You know the way to the place where I am going…
