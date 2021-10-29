Erica Nicole Marshall
TYLER — Services for Erica Nicole Marshall have been scheduled for Saturday, October 30, 2021, 2:00 pm at St. Louis Baptist Church with Rev. Ralph Caraway, Sr. officiating and Rev. Derry Hinton, Sr. eulogist. Interment will be held in Cathedral in the Pines Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
Erica Nicole Marshall was born October 28, 1989 to the parentage of Ricky Marshall and Gail Lacy Marshall. She attended John Tyler High School and was a 2008 graduate. She received her office medical certification from PCI Health in Dallas, Texas. Erica worked as a Senior Claims Analyst at Centene Corporation.
Erica was married to Cabiea Winston, Sr. and to this union one son was born, Cabiea Winston, Jr.
Erica was easy going, had a great sense of humor, compassionate and a smile like no other.
She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Edward L. Marshall and John Henry Lacy. Grandmother, Mamie Lee Lacy.
Left to honor her life, love and memory are; parents, Ricky Marshall, Sr. and Gail Marshall. Son, Cabiea Deleus Winston, Jr. Sister, SeQuoia Marshall and brother, Ricky Marshall (Brittany). Grandmother Dessie Baylone. Nieces, Ky’Ari Johnson and Leia Marshall; nephews, Julian & Tahj Marshall. A host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Public viewing Friday 1:00-8:00 pm. MASK REQUIRED!!!