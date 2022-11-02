Erby Glenn Eikner
TYLER — Funeral Mass for Erby Glenn Eikner, 73, of Tyler will be held on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church in Flint, Texas, with The Very Rev. James Rowland officiating. Prior to the service, there will be a Rosary at the church beginning at 1:30 p.m. Following the service, the burial will be at Tyler Memorial Cemetery in Tyler, Texas, under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Mr. Eikner passed away Friday, October 28, 2022, in Tyler. He was born October 14, 1949, in Tyler to Erby Eikner Jr. and Brownie Gertrude Eikner.
Erby graduated from John Tyler High School and received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Stephen F. Austin State University. He retired as business manager of Maddox Air Conditioning after 32 years of faithful service.
Erby was a member of the Tyler-Rose City Kiwanis Club and was always ready to participate in activities with his club. During his years in Kiwanis, he served in many roles at the local, division, district, and international levels of Kiwanis. He had also served as president on the board of directors at Camp Tyler and volunteered at the St. Mary Magdalene Food Pantry.
Erby is survived by his loving family including his wife, Francine Eikner of Tyler; daughter, Stephanie Lassanske and husband Tom of Brownsboro; son, Matthew Eikner and wife Tammy of Whitehouse; and brother, Conny Eikner and wife Mary. Erby was also blessed with grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who lovingly referred to him as “Granddaddy”.
Pallbearers will be Walter Morris, Steve Cook, Bryan Carter, Justin Morris, Monty Florence, and Nathan Monclova. Honorary pallbearers will be the members of Kiwanis Clubs in Gilmer, Hideaway, Holly Lake, Mineola, Quitman, Tyler, and Van; and the St. Mary Magdalene Food Pantry volunteers.
Visitation is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler.
If desired, memorials may be made to Tyler-Rose City Foundation, P.O. Box 130033, Tyler, Texas 75713, in support of college scholarships presented to high school students in the Tyler area.