Emma Lora Caperton
TYLER — Services for Emma Lora Wilcox Caperton, age 96, of Tyler, will be held on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Directors, with Mike Warner officiating. Visitation will be one hour before the service at 1:00 p.m. in same location.
Burial will follow at Cathedral In The Pines Memorial Garden, Tyler, under the direction of Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Directors.
Mrs. Caperton passed away on November 30, 2021, peacefully in her sleep at home. She was born in 1925, in Rusk, to John William Wilcox and Emma Elzira Hutchins Wilcox. After high school graduation and Business College graduation in Tyler, she later was employed at Gulf Oil Corporation in Tyler, in the accounting department, until the company moved their office back to Houston. Following that, she worked for independent oil operators until retirement in the early 1990s. She always lived in Tyler and was a member of Green Acres Baptist Church.
Lora married the man of her dreams, Buel Herbert Caperton, on April 19, 1947, and enjoyed a happy life together with a wonderful family of three children, Jill, Steven, and Susan. She always had a big smile on her face and loved laughing and having fun, especially with her family! Her favorite pastime was working jigsaw puzzles...hard ones!
Preceding her in death were her husband, daughter Susan, parents, three sisters, and eight brothers.
Survivors include daughter Jill White of Tyler and son Steven Caperton (Ana); grandchildren Eric White of Dallas and Diana Moon (Jase), who called her “Grannie;” great-grandchildren Jim and Nora Moon, who called her “GG;” three sisters, Lorene Hardy of Crockett, Jane Naski of Bossier City, Louisiana, and Vernene Odom of Conroe; two sister-in-laws, Mary Morrison and Virginia Finklea, both of Tyler; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Pallbearers will be her nephews, “I love them all - they are all my favorites!”
If desired, memorials may be made to Green Acres Baptist Church, 1607 Troup Hwy, Tyler, TX 75701, or Russell Cemetery Fund, 2577 FM 23 W, Rusk, TX 75785.
To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com