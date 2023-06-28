Emma Jean Morgan
CHANDLER — Funeral services for Emma Morgan, 88, of Monroe, Louisiana, are scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 30, 2023, at Chandler Memorial Funeral Home in Chandler, Texas, with Don DeLukie officiating. Interment will follow at Chandler Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Chandler Memorial Funeral Home.
Mrs. Morgan passed away on June 22, 2023, in Monroe.
Emma Jean (Rumbo) Morgan was born on December 7, 1934, in Edom, Texas, the daughter of Ernest Loyd Rumbo and Lessie Jane (Gandy) Rumbo. She married her high school sweetheart, Carlos Ersay Morgan, on January 2, 1953, and graduated from Van High School in 1954. Emma was a homemaker for most of her life but worked at JCPenney in Tyler for over ten years and at Sears in Little Rock, Arkansas. Her servant’s heart led her to volunteer as a greeter at Christus Trinity Mother Frances in Tyler for many years. She was a devoted woman of faith and supported her local Church of Christ wherever she lived by teaching Sunday School and volunteering wherever needed. Emma was an avid gardener with a true green thumb and enjoyed bird watching and antiquing. After her husband of 68 years passed away in 2021, Emma became one of the first residents at Gardens of Somerset, an assisted living facility in Monroe. During her time there, she could be found planting flowers in the greenhouse, playing Bingo (she won a lot), and always encouraging other residents to participate alongside her in activities, which made them feel loved and welcomed. Her absence will be felt in many lives, but her legacy will live on in those she touched.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband of 68 years, Carlos Morgan; and one sister, Iva Nell Bailey.
Survivors include her daughters, Phena Parker and husband Rick of Sondheimer, Louisiana, Carla LeGrand and husband Steve of Marshall, and Celia Cagle and husband John of Richardson; sister, Gennie Morgan of Terrell; her sister-in-law, Mary Dych of Prattville, Alabama; her grandchildren, Jess Parker and wife Brooks, Jessica Poole and husband Aaron, Madison Harrell and husband Tyler, Spencer Fulford, Tiffany LeGrand, Grant Steele, Chad Cagle, and Emma Cagle; and her great-grandchildren, Tayton Parker, Ellis Parker, Finley Parker, Tristan Parker, Sloan Parker, Murphy Poole, Carter Poole, Royce Harrell, Rhys Harrell, Kaylee Kelly, and Cullen Kelly.
Serving as pallbearers will be John Cagle, Grant Steele, Steve LeGrand, Tyler Harrell, Rick Parker, Jess Parker, and Aaron Poole. Honorary pallbearers will be Spencer Fulford and Chad Cagle.
A visitation will be held on Friday, June 30, 2023, from 10-11:00 a.m. at Chandler Memorial Funeral Home prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, Texas 75231 or to a charity of choice.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Chandler Memorial Funeral Home family.