Emma Black-McGee

SMITH COUNT — Memorial services and interment for Ms. Emma D. Black-McGee of Smith County will be held at Shady Grove Cemetery with Pastor Marvin L. Taylor. Services provided by Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Emma was born to Edward and Maggie Black on May 28, 1934. She was an outstanding basketball player at Emmett J. Scott High school. She passed away on February 25, 2021. Both parents proceeded her death along with her two sons Archie and Stevie McGee, sister and brothers. Survivors include her son , David E. McGee (Penny) as well as two sisters, 5 grandchildren , several great- grandchildren, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was generous and full of love. We are all truly grateful to have shared our lives with her.

