Emily Culpepper
TYLER — Services for Emily Culpepper, 68, of Tyler will be held on Monday, January 25, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home with Pastor Brandon Holiski and Pastor Tracy Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Rosewood Cemetery in Rosewood, TX under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home at 2p.m.
Mrs. Culpepper passed away Wednesday, January 20, 2021 in Tyler. She was born May 17, 1952 in Gilmer to Willie Hymer and Estelle Green Hymer.
Emily was a faithful member of Southern Oaks Baptist Church in Tyler, TX. She graduated from Harmony High School in 1970. She attended Jacksonville College where she was the pianist for the college choir. She received her associate’s degree in music education there. Beginning at the young age of 13, she taught hundreds of children and adults to love playing the piano over the years. She held many positions with over 30 years of service for the Andrews Center and carried a passion throughout her life for the special needs community. Over the span of her life, Emily shared her love for God’s Word as a Bible study teacher to all ages.
Emily was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Culpepper; her mother and father, Estelle and Willie Hymer; and her sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Pat McNeel. She is survived by her loving family including her children, Shanda Warren, Richard and Kasey Rivers, James Culpepper; her grandchildren, Grace and Caleb Warren; and a brand new great-granddaughter, Harper Michele Dowthitt.
Pallbearers will be Dillon Dowthitt, Caleb Warren, Tracy Miller, Rick McNeel, Ronnie McNeel, and Jacob Thompson.
If desired, memorials may be made to the music or children’s ministries at Southern Oaks Baptist Church, 601 E. Amherst Dr. Tyler, TX 75701.
