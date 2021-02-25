Elwyn “Pete” Lee Tomlinson
TYLER — Services for Elwyn Lee “Pete” Tomlinson, 77, of Tyler, will be held on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 12:00 PM at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home with Rev. Chris Wilkins officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 10:30 AM until Noon at the Funeral Home
Burial will follow at Tyler Memorial Park Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
Pete, a loving husband, father, brother and friend passed away on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.
He was born on January 20, 1944 in Noonday, Texas to E. R. and Olive Tomlinson.
Pete attended Tyler schools, graduating from Robert E. Lee High School and attending Tyler Junior College.. He retired from Carrier after 40 years of service.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Carolyn Spillman and Deena Tomlinson and infant sister, Tommie Tomlinson and grandson, Andrew Parkinson
Pete is survived by his wife, Delores Tomlinson; children and spouses, Tammy and Tim Breen, Felicia and Bruce Smith, Earl and Ann Yates, Richard and Margie Yates and Billy and Joelene Yates. He was a loving Paw-Paw to his grandchildren, Gabriel, Sophie and Chelsey Breen, Kristin
Breen Kerr (Wayne), Brady (Courtney) and Brooke Smith, Kelcey (James) and Kambree Yates, McKenzie, Eva and Ethan Yates and Amanda Weishaar (Paul) and great-grandchildren, Kyla Hardin and Elana Smith, Cambree and Jackson Kerr; brother Randy Tomlinson and his wife Linda and sister, Peggy Meeks.
To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Matthew McConaughey to help Texans long-term after winter storm
-
Opening doors: How Tyler woman went on lifelong path to help others
-
McKellar, Reynoso announce runs for Tyler District 3 City Council seat
-
Girls Basketball Playoffs: Gilmer holds off Lindale in regional quarterfinals, 37-34
-
15 and the Mahomies to donate 30,000 meals to East Texas Food Bank