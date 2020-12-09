Elvin D Peacock
ALTO — Funeral services for Elvin D. Peacock, 76, of Alto, will be Thursday, December 10, at 10 AM in the Alto Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Bobby King and Rev. Bruce Robinson officiating. Burial will follow at the Lynches Chapel Cemetery. Elvin passed away Sunday, December 6th, in Tyler. He was born March 24, 1944 in Alto, Texas to Riley Monroe Peacock and Verliah Mae Rogers Peacock. Elvin had lived most of his life in Alto and was a member of the Lynches Chapel Methodist Church, where he served as chairman of the board of directors. Elvin was a mechanic and had worked for 40 years at Pearman Chevrolet which later became Williamson Chevrolet. He later opened his own shop, Triple P Auto, and operated it from 2001 until 2020. Elvin loved restoring old cars and spending time with his family and friends. He was preceded in death by son Roland Peacock, grandson Asher Peacock, brothers Doyle Click and Hugh Estes Click and sisters Ann Wilson and Mildred Looney. He is survived by wife Rose Peacock, son Scotty Peacock, brother Vernon Click, sisters Nellie Dover and Von Marriott as well as grandchildren Austin Peacock (Emily), Addison Peacock and Porter Peacock and great grandchildren Kaiser Peacock and Kutler Peacock.
