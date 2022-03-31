Elmer Gene Birdwell
FRANKSTON — Elmer Gene Birdwell, also known as “Elmo”, age 70, of Frankston, passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Palestine. He was born September 25, 1951, in Jacksonville to A.L. and Christine (Perry) Birdwell.
Elmer married the love of his life on September 8, 1972. Mr. Birdwell was a Rancher, Deacon and member of First Baptist Church in Frankston and retired from Howe-Baker now Chicago-Bridge and Iron as a Pipe Superintendent/ Fabrication.
He was preceded in death by his parents; mother and father-in-law Jim and Vivian Folmar; aunts and uncles, Harper and Katrina Weesner and Thomas and Naomi Cook; brothers-in-law, Wayne Phillips and Robert Tidmore and nephew, Shannon Phillips.
Left to cherish Elmer’s memory are his loving wife of 49 years, Gail Folmar Birdwell; daughter, Brande Birdwell; daughter and son-in-law, Amber and Joe Wiggins; grandchildren, Lane Scarbrough, Aubrey Scarbrough, Jessica Wiggins, Julie Wiggins; and great-grandson, Hazen Conrad. He is survived by sisters-in-law, Diane Phillips and Linda Tidmore; sister and brother-in-law, Judy and James Tidmore. His cousins are Tommy Dale Cook and wife Lisa, Gena Cook- Stroke and husband Aaron. He is also survived by many special nephews, nieces, great-nephews, great-nieces and great-great-nephews and nieces. He has left behind many special friends that will miss him dearly.
Visitation will begin on Saturday, April 2, 2022, and friends are cordially invited to visit with Elmer Gene’s family from 6 to 8 o’clock in the evening at Autry Funeral Home, Frankston.
A funeral service is scheduled at 2 o’clock in the afternoon Sunday, April 3, 2022 at First Baptist Church in Frankston. Rev. Scott Wiley and Rev. Gerald Hall will officiate. He will be laid to rest at Frankston City Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Autry Funeral Home, Frankston.
Pallbearers will be Rusty Phillips, Bryant Tidmore Jr., Michael Tidmore, Tanner Tidmore, Mason Ellis, J.R. Newman, Dustin Bird, Cody Bristow, Marc Scarbrough and Ryan Bizzell.