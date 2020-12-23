Elmer Allen Miles
TYLER — Services for Elmer Allen Miles, 79, of Tyler will be held on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Tyler Memorial Park with Danny Snell officiating under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Mr. Miles passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020 in Flint. He was born June 3, 1941 in Tyler to Robert Elmer Miles and Bessie Ione Miles.
Elmer was a member of St. John’s Lodge #53, Scottish Rite, Sharon Temple and West Erwin Church of Christ. He graduated from John Tyler High School. He worked for Tyler Pipe for 36 years and was lab supervisor when he retired.
Elmer was preceded in death by his parents, his son, James A. Miles and his sister, Bobbie Ann Miles. He is survived by his loving family including his wife, Nila Miles; daughter, Angela Kay Miles Ybarra; grandson, Eric Ybarra and wife Heather; great-grandchildren, Cameran Ybarra and Lillie Ybarra.
Viewing is scheduled from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to West Erwin Benevolence Center, 420 W. Erwin St., Tyler, Texas 75702 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
Tags
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Rose Bowl to Texas comes up roses for Tyler; Alabama and Notre Dame to play on Jan. 1
-
Troup Police Department identifies deceased motorcyclist as one of its officers
-
Former Tyler City Councilman Ed Moore passes away
-
Smith, other East Texas counties could face business capacity restrictions due to COVID-19 hospitalizations
-
Fiat Chrysler sues auto supplier over breach of contract, faces $100M loss