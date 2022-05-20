Elma Sue Swope
NASHVILLE —
Elma Sue Swope, age 88 of Nashville, died Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at her home in Nashville. She was born September 17, 1933, in the Corinth Community to the late Elmer and Allie Ellis Jones.
She was retired from the Howard County Extension Service and was a member of First Baptist Church in Nashville. On September 4, 1953, she married the love of her life L.W. Swope.
Preceding her in death was her parents, Elmer and Allie Jones, her husband, L.W. Swope, two special Aunts, Jessie Finnigan and Mary Richardson, a daughter, Brenda Whie, and her great-granddaughter Kendal Stanley.
Surviving her is a brother, William (Sarah) Jones of Tyler, Texas, a sister, Dorothy (Dennis) Cyr of Chandler, Texas, a brother, Titus (Linda) Jones of Tyler, Texas, her daughter, Paula (Jim) White of Nashville, Arkansas, son-in-law, Joe White of Nashville, and son, Michael (Gina) Swope of Simms, Texas.
Nine Grandchildren, 18 Great-Grandchildren, as well as many other family and friends.
A visitation will be held Friday, May 20, 2022, at Nashville Funeral Home from 6 to 8 pm for family and friends. Then a graveside service will be Monday, May 23, 2022, at 11:00 am at Williams Cemetery in Tyler, Texas.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorials be made to Showing Kindness for Kendal and Klair (account at Diamond Bank) or the Howard County Fair Board.