Ellen Lucine Jones
TYLER — Ellen Lucine Jones, 93, from Tyler, Texas, passed away in her sleep on Thursday, 04/29/2021. Lucine was a lifetime member GABC.
Lucine is preceded in death by her husband, Richard M. Jones, and oldest granddaughter, Kara Chambers. Lucine is survived by her three daughters, Sandra Chambers of Chattanooga, TN, Marsha Brown of Fort Smith, AR and Christie Jones of Lindale, TX, and their husbands; six grandchildren (Jennifer Smith, Benjamin Brown, Stephanie Jones-Moore, Tim Brown, Allison Jones and Joshua Brown), and 13 great-grandchildren.