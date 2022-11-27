Ellen Brawley Turner
TYLER, TX — Memorial services for Ellen Brawley Turner will be held Tuesday, November 22, at Green Acres Baptist Church chapel. Ellen left her Earth Suit on Thursday, November 17, 2022.
Ellen was born to B.H. and Marie Earnhart Brawley on November 29, 1945 in Holdenville, Oklahoma. She graduated from Holdenville High School in 1964 and married Jerry E. Turner on June 4th, 1966. She later graduated with an Associates Degree from Rose State University in Oklahoma City. She is preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles. She was of German and Irish heritage. Parents of two children, Kristal and husband Jeff Bonner of Longivew, Texas, and Blayne Turner of Austin, Texas. Ellen is survived by the love of her life, Jerry, after 56 years of marriage. Two brothers, Joe and wife Shelly Brawley of McAlester, Oklahoma, Paul and wife Dotty Brawley of Tulsa, Oklahoma, sister-in-law Sue and husband Bobby Dean of Okemah, Oklahoma, many friends and many cousins scattered all over the country. Ellen and Jerry traveled extensively to many states because of Jerry’s career. Together they traveled to all 50 states and many foreign countries.
Memaw’s house was once filled with 3 precious gifts from God called grandchildren; Slater Bonner, Jarett Bonner, and Keigan Bonner. Most of all was her relationship with Jesus, finally learned to allow Him to be Lord of her life. As a result she was privileged to participate in many Christian ministries wherever she happened to be living. Especially thankful for her many years in Bible Study Fellowship, it caused her to fall in love with God’s word.
