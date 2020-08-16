Ella Maurine Hill Cunningham

Ella’s father’s work as an Army chaplain put his four children in different schools nearly every year until Ella graduated from high school in Abilene, Texas. She met Tejan Cunningham at McMurry University in Abilene as both waited for “sophomore favorites” photos. Seven years later they married, after his army stint overseas and her master’s degree from West Texas State, then followed Tejan’s changing career path through multiple cities until his successful and lasting work as a consulting pharmacist. Ella and Tejan’s two children, Dana and Scott, Ella said, were “the greatest blessings to ever befall a pair of parents.” On July 3 this year, she and Tejan celebrated 61 years of marriage.
Ella taught at the elementary and college levels, loved children, studied French, mastered cooking, promoted GOP candidates, painted, played piano, sang, trekked, and for many years, through Child Evangelism Fellowship, taught the gospel she loved. She was perennially curious, loved to learn and to be inspired, sought beauty in all forms - especially in music - and brought contagious joy to anything she did. She delighted her devoted family and leaves many loving friends.
To know Ella was to be met by a deep and abiding kindness, a rare generosity of spirit that radiated from the light in her eyes and an unbelievably bright smile that warmed the entire room. For all her wonderful qualities and understated elegance, what everyone loved about Ella was just how genuine she was. She will forever be remembered for her caring, vibrant countenance, and for the love she so generously gave-and no less for her unmatched lemon pie.
Ella Cunningham is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Wynona Pearline Brown, and her brother Lester Lee Hill, Jr. Her survivors include her husband, Hubert Tejan, her daughter, Dana Cunningham, her son, Scott Cunningham and his wife, Barbara, their children Dallas and Ava, and her beloved brother Edwin Prece Hill.
A memorial service was held on July 28th at The Waterford Senior Living Community in Ridgeland, Mississippi, and her graveside service will be in Tyler, Texas at a later date. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be made to The Eaton Village Preservation Society Little White Church Piano and Concert Fund in Eaton, New Hampshire. gofundme.com/f/help-us-rebuild-our-steeple PO Box 31, Eaton Center, NH 03832