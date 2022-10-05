Ella Jo Hubbell
TYLER — Graveside Services for Ella Jo Hardman Hubbell, 92, a resident of Tyler, will be held Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Savannah Cemetery in Annona. With Jim Jackson officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home.
Mrs. Hubbell passed away peacefully on September 28, 2022, in Tyler at Home Place Hospice. She was born on April 27, 1930, in Savannah Community to the late John Joel Hardman and Hallie Lipe Hardman.
Jogrew up in the Savannah Community, and graduated from Avery High School in 1947. She moved to Dallas and worked for Southwestern Bell/ATT in Dallas for 35 years, some of that time was as a telephone operator that “pulled cords”.
Jo married Judd Byron (Buzz) Hubbell on April 15, 1960 in Dallas.
She enjoyed projects of any kind, sewing, upholstery, wood working with a table saw on her dining room table, reading, listening to music and dumpster diving. Jo also enjoyed her time as a volunteer at the Salvation Army in Tyler, Texas.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hubbell was preceded in death by her husband, and her sister Irene Moses.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-love, Judd & Teresa Hubbell, grand dogs Anderson & Gunner of Flint and sisters Marie Moore of Paris and Elaine Belt of Tyler. Nine nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews.
And many extended family and friends who were touched by her generosity and kindness.
The family would like to thank Dr. Droder and staff from Hope Cancer Center, Nurses on 4thfloor Dawson Tower at Christus Mother Frances, and Dr. Ferguson, Dee, Kara and Joni at Home Place Hospice for loving and caring for our feisty Jo.
If desired friends may make memorial contributions to the Salvation Army, Nicholas Pet Haven or the Savannah Cemetery, C/O Georgia Knabe Stephens, 2112 Yucca Ave. Ft. Worth, Texas 76111.
Services are under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home, Clarksville, Texas.