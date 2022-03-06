Elizabeth T. Sutton
TYLER — Memorial services for Elizabeth T. Sutton, 90, of Tyler will be held on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Marvin United Methodist Church with Dr. Doug Baker and Rev. Gerry Giles officiating. Private graveside services will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Elizabeth was born in Haywood County, Tennessee on April 27, 1931 to Henry Taylor and Fannie Alexander Taylor. She passed away March 1, 2022 in Tyler. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents and 3 sisters, Helen Taylor, Betty Jean Taylor Outlaw and Juanita Taylor Kirkpatrick, all of Bells, Tennessee.
Elizabeth is survived by a nephew, Gene (Jan) Outlaw; a niece, Sherri (Tommy) Gaters; two great nephews, Taylor (Emily) Outlaw and Hunter Gaters; a great-great nephew, Carson Outlaw; and a great-great niece, Avery Outlaw, all of Bells, Tennessee.
Elizabeth grew up in the Holly Grove community in West Tennessee. Graduated from Haywood High School and the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. She taught school in Friendship, Tennessee after graduation. In 1966, she moved to Fort Worth, Texas and worked for Alcon Laboratories, conducting medical research. During that time, she met Ben. They lived in the same apartment complex and attended the same church. Even though Elizabeth was “true Orange” UT, Knoxville and Ben was “burnt Orange” UT, Austin, they made it work. In 1978, Ben and Elizabeth married at Marvin United Methodist Church. Elizabeth moved to Tyler to work beside Ben in business, church and community. Elizabeth established The Ben E. Sutton Nursing and Health Sciences Scholarship Endowment in honor of Ben for his many worthy contributions to the East Texas community.
If desired, memorial may be made to: The Marvin Foundation at Marvin United Methodist Church, 300 W. Erwin St., Tyler, TX 75702; the Ben E. Sutton Scholarship Fund, Tyler Junior. College, 1327 Baxter Dr., Tyler, TX 75701; Providence Methodist Cemetery Fund, C/O Alton Williamson, 821 Providence Rd., Jackson, TN 38301.