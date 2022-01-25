Elizabeth Louise Fox
TYLER — Elizabeth Louise Fox, age 95, of Tyler, Texas passed away on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. Elizabeth was born on Wednesday, May 19, 1926 in Tyler, Texas to Jim Melad and Melade Negem.
Elizabeth attended Tyler schools and graduated from Tyler High. She married Hamlin G. Fox on Saturday, June 1, 1946.
Elizabeth is survived by sons, Danny Hamlin Fox and wife Nancy of the Woodlands, Randy Steven Fox of Tyler, and Gregory Joseph Fox of Conroe; daughters, Pamela Jane Moore of Katy, Kathy Ann Grisham of Brandon, Florida, Jimmie Lou Kidd and husband Don of Hurst, as well as numerous grandchildren and great- grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Elizabeth is preceded in death by her husband, three brothers and two sisters.
Serving as pallbearers are Ryan Fox Mosley, Todd Griffin, Matthew Thomas Grisham, Gregory Hamlin Fox, Michael Steven Fox, Jeff Kidd and Kevin Eltife.
A time of visitation for Elizabeth will be held Monday, January 24, 2022 from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. at Lloyd James Funeral Home, with the rosary beginning at 6:30 p.m. under the direction of Father Gus Tharappel. A Celebration of Life will occur Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception under the direction of Bishop Strickland. Burial will follow in the Rose Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lloyd James Funeral Home. Following the graveside service, there will be a reception at the St Clare Hall at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.
Contributions in Elizabeth’s memory may be made to St. Vincent’s De Paul Society, https://svdpden.org/donate; Cathedral of Immaculate Conception, https://thecathedral.info/generalrevenue/; and The Wellspring Community Center, 6828 FM 2964, Whitehouse, Texas 75791 US.