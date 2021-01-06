Elizabeth Jones Huckabee
TYLER — Elizabeth Ann Jones Huckabee passed away on January 2, 2021 in Tyler, Texas. Elizabeth was born on June 17, 1943 in Texarkana, Arkansas to Monroe and Iva Jones. Elizabeth graduated from Arkansas High School in Texarkana. She married Thomas C. Huckabee on June 3rd, 1961 and raised three wonderful children. She was happiest when surrounded by family and friends. Everyone was always welcome in her home for any meal or extended period of time for that matter. Her grandchildren were a huge source of joy. Elizabeth loved attending their sporting and school events as long as she was able. She was caring and generous to all she met. As the last surviving Jones sibling, she was the glue that held the extended family together, a true matriarch. Elizabeth was always excited to talk with her many nieces and nephews that checked on her often. She was devoted to her dog Carley, a constant companion after the passing of her loving husband. Elizabeth is survived by sons, Chris Huckabee and wife Barbara, and Kevin Huckabee and wife Leesa; daughter, Caren Huckabee Frazier and husband Steve; she is also survived by her loving grandchildren Laura Tate and husband Brett, Cameron Huckabee and wife Allison, Hannah Walker and husband Samuel and Sarah Huckabee; great grandchildren Josie and Silas Tate and step grandchildren Morgan and Riley Frazier; she also had many special nieces and nephews that were a very important part of her life and continued to stay close throughout her entire life, including her last days. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Thomas C. Huckabee; and grandson Shaun Huckabee. Family will have a graveside service on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at the Tyler Memorial Cemetery.
Newspaper Ads
Bulletin
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Affidavit details killing of East Texas pastor at Starrville Methodist Church
-
FATAL SHOOTING: Pastor Mark McWilliams dies, church member wants 'justice" after pastor shot to death Sunday at church in East Texas
-
Mugshot of suspect in fatal shooting of East Texas pastor released, bond set at $3.5 million
-
Soccer: Tyler squads fight to 0-0 draw
-
BREAKING: Pastor shot and killed at East Texas church