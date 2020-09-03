Elizabeth Horton Blundell

She was born on April 6, 1936 in Smith County, Texas to Minor Lee and Velma Leota Bain Horton. She was a beloved mama, grandma, aunt, and “Ms. Elizabeth” to those she knew and loved.
She was preceded in death by husband, Archie Leon Blundell of Teaselville, Texas, daughter, Paula Jeanette Blundell Rozell of Whitehouse, Texas, mother and father, Velma Leota Bain Horton and Minor Lee Horton of Teaselville, Texas, sister, Billie Sue Horton Wellborn of Longview, Texas, brother Lee Horton Jr. of Teaselville, Texas, and daughter-in-law, Nancy “Janie” Jane Blundell of Chapel Hill, Texas.
She was survived by son and granddaughter, Kenneth Leon Blundell and Molly Susanne Blundell of Chapel Hill, Texas; granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Katie Pearl Rozell Gray and Tyler Jordan Gray of Tyler, Texas; son-in-law, James “Jimmy” Franklin Rozell II of Whitehouse, Texas, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She graduated from Bullard High School in 1954, then went on to receive a secretarial certificate from Tyler Commercial College. She and Leon were married on December 24, 1956 and enjoyed 53 years of marriage before his passing in 2010. She worked at the Boy Scout Office in Tyler, Texas for a few years, before becoming a full-time homemaker and acting as secretary for Avenue Nazarene Church of Teaselville, Texas for over 30 years. She had a passion for baking, and had a large collection of cookbooks, which she enjoyed reading. She was an active member of the Hilltop Church of the Nazarene in Tyler, Texas.