Elizabeth D. Maloney
TYLER — A funeral Mass for Elizabeth D. Maloney, 90, of Tyler will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Tyler with the Very Rev. Robert H. “Hank” Lanik, Rev. Christopher Collins, S.J., and Deacon Bill Necessary officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Mrs. Maloney passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Friday, September 2, 2022 in Tyler, after a brief illness.
Born Elizabeth Margaret Donaldson on April 25, 1932, the second of nine children (four brothers and four sisters), to Ralph Benedict and Josephine (Monarski) Donaldson in Eau Claire, WI, where she graduated from St. Patrick’s Grade and High School. Elizabeth obtained a bachelor’s degree in education from the Univ. of Wisconsin at Eau Claire in 1954. Thereafter, she taught elementary school in St. Paul, MN and New Orleans, LA while her husband John attended dental school, then to Dallas, TX for his residency at Parkland Hospital.
Elizabeth and John came to Tyler in 1961 to open his oral surgery practice together, where she worked with him while growing their family. Elizabeth was a very active volunteer in her church and school communities, serving on many committees and boards, including the T.K. Gorman Mothers Club, Booster Club, school advisory board and volunteer for Birth Way-Rosebuds of Tyler. Throughout their lives together, they raised eight children (seven boys and one girl) and were involved in all of their academic and sports activities through the years. Elizabeth and John were known for being gracious hosts to countless, friends, relatives, clergy, and colleagues who all shared a meal around her kitchen table. Elizabeth also loved to oil paint, where she was recognized with many awards in local painting shows and competitions, including the Palette of Roses where she was a frequent contributor. More important were the many cherished friendships she made with her painting family who met in her home weekly to share their love of art, food, and family through their fellowship. Elizabeth also cherished her long-standing friendships with the other members of the birthday bunch, which she enjoyed for over fifty years.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband, John, parents, Ralph and Josephine, siblings, Sister Mary Jo, OSB, Sister Bridget, OSB, John Charles, Robert, and the Very Rev. Thomas Donaldson. Survivors include siblings, Patrick Donaldson, Barbara (Nate) Collins, and Rita McCarthy; children, Shaun (Olga), Vince (Cheryl), Tim (Jane), Kevin (Terri), Terry (Maggie), Bridget Chapman (Page), Collin (Kathleen) and Patrick (Kristin); and numerous, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be her sons, Shaun, Vince, Tim, Kevin, Terry, Collin, Patrick and son-in-law Page Chapman. Honorary pallbearers will be her grandsons, Shaun, Connor, Jordan, Taylor, Joseph Martel, Logan, Jack Chapman and Raef Maloney.
Rosary will start at 5:30 p.m. with visitation following on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway, in Tyler.
If desired, memorials may be made to the Tyler Catholic School Foundation, Maloney Family Scholarship, 1015 ESE Loop 323, Tyler, TX 75701, (903) 526-5988 or www.tcsf.net and click “donate”. Gifts benefit the Maloney/Donaldson Family Scholarship.
