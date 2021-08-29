Elizabeth Ann Hedman
TYLER — Elizabeth Ann Nicholson Hedman
Age 78 born on March 6, 1943, peacefully passed in the arms of Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. Ann leaves behind her husband of 21 years, Larry Hedman of Tyler, and her fur baby Sage.
Ann graduated from Tyler High and worked for over 25 years in telecommunications with Gulf State United Telephone Company and Alltel where she retired.
Ann, the very loved matriarch of her family, is the mother of four children: Jay Cornelius, Kim Cornelius and Cheryl McKinzie, Lisa Cornelius and Tammette Hooley; stepchildren Brent, Aaron, and Jason Hedman.
Ann was a proud “Nana” of five grandchildren: Josh Duke, Corbin Duke, Jayde Parks, Ty Rucker, and Nic Hooley. Ann was blessed with five great-grandchildren, Hadlee & Claire Parks plus one on the way, Roman and Asher Duke.
Ann also leaves behind a brother, Danny Nicholson; and sister, Paulette Scott. Nieces Dee, Sitton, Erica Bowman, Jen Bucher, and Nephew Zack Clemons.
The family asks in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Elizabeth Ann Hedman’s name to Pets Fur People,1823 County Rd 386, Tyler, Texas 75708
Memorial Services will be held Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at 5:30 PM at Pine Brook Baptist Church, 3606 Van Hwy/110 North, Tyler, Texas 75704. Services will be officiated by Pastor Took Martin.