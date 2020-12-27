Elizabeth Ann Cobb
MUSKOGEE, OK — Elizabeth Ann (Pitts) Cobb died 12/19/20. She was born in Muskogee, OK on 10/26/38 to Curtis Truman and Helen (Moore) Pitts. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wed., 12/30/20 at Lescher Millsap Funeral Home with interment following at Memorial Park Cemetery, Muskogee, OK. Online condolences may be signed at www.yandafuneral.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Yanda & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Yukon, OK.
