Elizabeth Ann Bratcher

Ann worked for many years with her previous husband Eddie at their family business, Eddie Hinds Photography in Tyler. She later transitioned into the banking business where she retired in 2010 after a 20-year career.
Ann was preceded in death by her birth and adopted parents; brother, Ronald Gray; two sisters, Jean and Margaret Youree; great-grandson, Brooks Fortner. She is survived by her loving family including, brother, Jimmy Youree (Patty); sister, Nina Ann Green-Luedke; daughter, Pam Birdsong (Dan); son, Dwayne Hinds; daughter-in-law, Claudia Hinds; grandchildren, Kelli Fortner (Scooter), Jessica Coe (Cody), Kyle Hinds (Caroline), Callie Turner (Andrew), Robby Hill, Chandler Hill, Grant Donaldson; and five great-grandchildren with another one on the way. We couldn’t complete Ann’s memories without mentioning Jim Fuller, her very loving companion for the last two years, who brought back her amazing smile and kept her from missing “The Dance”.
Honorary pallbearers will be Kyle Hinds, Cody Coe, Scooter Fortner, Andrew Turner and Bradie Fortner.
A small, private service will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020 at Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel in Tyler with J. B. Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Haven of Memories Cemetery in Canton under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.