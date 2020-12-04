Eligio R. Renteria
TYLER — Eligio R. Renteria, age 97, of Tyler, Texas passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Eligio was born Saturday, December 1, 1923 in Guerrero, Mexico to Hipolito and Maria Renteria.
Eligio has known Jesus as his personal savior since 1972. He was a member of the Primera Asamblea De Dios. Eligio has lived in Tyler for 49 years, and retired from Tyler Pipe after 30 years. He enjoyed music, and even learned to play the guitar and violin.
Eligio is survived by his children, Marcos Renteria, Freddia Garcia, Maria Martinez, Aurelio (Leo) Renteria, Delfina Renteria, Gloria Espinosa, Rodrigo Renteria, Benito Hernandez and Reyna Renteria; 40 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Eligio is preceded in death by his parents, Hipolito and Maria Renteria; first wife, Ernestina Lopez; second wife, Raquel Mejia; sisters, Herminia Renteria and Maria De Jesus Renteria; and brother, Cesario Cuadros.
A time of visitation for Eligio will be held Friday, December 4, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Tyler Memorial Funeral Home. A funeral service will occur Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Primera Asamblea De Dios.
