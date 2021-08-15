Elias Rodriguez
TYLER — Elias Rodriguez, 85, of Tyler, Texas, went to be with the Lord on August 12, 2021, in Tyler, Texas. He was born September 15, 1935, in Aguascalientes, Mexico to the late Antonio and Paula Montelongo Rodriguez.
Funeral services for Elias Rodriguez will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, August 16, 2021, at Iglesia Apostolica de la Fe en Cristo Jesus. Burial will follow at Tyler Memorial Cemetery, Tyler.
Visitation will be Sunday, August 15, 2021, at Templo Ebenezer, 8683 CR 35, Tyler, Texas 75706.
Elias was a member of Iglesia Apostolica de la Fe en Cristo Jesus Church.
He is preceded in death by his wife Paula Rodriguez.
He is survived by his children, Armando Rodriguez and wife Lucia (Deceased), Rosa Palacios and husband Max, Alma Rodriguez, Ruben Rodriguez and wife Sara, Jaime Rodriguez and wife Leticia, Esmeralda DeLeon and husband Leandro, and Sally Godines and husband Javier, all of Tyler; sister, Guadalupe Rodriguez of Rio Bravo, Mexico; 39 grandchildren; 70 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Armando Rodriguez, Ruben Rodriguez, Jaime Rodriguez, Javier Godines, Max Palacios, and Leandro DeLeon.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.