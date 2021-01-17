Eli E. “Benny” Benedict
BIG SANDY — Funeral services for Eli E. “Benny” Benedict, 98, of Big Sandy will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 18, 2021 at the Church of God Big Sandy. Burial will follow at Gladewater Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Croley Funeral Home in Gladewater. Mr. Benedict passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021, at his home in Big Sandy.
Mr. Benedict was born August 21, 1922 in New Providence, Pennsylvania to Eli S. Benedict and Elizabeth Hostetter Benedict. Benny retired from King Tool in Longview as a welder’s assistant. Benny had a great love for gardening, animals, especially cats, working hard and striving for perfection. Benny was also a faithful member of Church of God Big Sandy.
Eli is survived by his wife of 17 years, Jean Benedict of Big Sandy, son; Bruce Benedict (Donna) of Dallas, daughters, Sharon Stonesifer (David) of Baltimore, Maryland, Donna Patillo of Tyler, Patti Hasten of Pasadena, Texas, step-children, Tony Shipman (Karen) of Gladewater, Timothy Shipman (Sue) of Pekin, Indiana, Terry Shipman (Lori) of Big Sandy, Toby Shipman (Jean) of Hawkins, Daniel Shipman (Shamel) of Big Sandy, Camellia Crane (Matthew) of Borden, Indiana, Kitty Crane (Walter) of Gladewater. 10 grandchildren, 22 step grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, numerous step great grandchildren, as well as many other loving family and friends.
Preceding Benny in death are his parents, his first wife of 55 years and mother of his children Barbara Benedict, sisters, Mary Shirk, Ethel Eckman, Caroline Hershey, brothers, Earl Benedict and John Benedict.
“God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble. Therefore we will not fear, though the earth give way and the mountains fall into the heart of the sea, though its waters roar and foam and the mountains quake with their surging.” (Psalm 46:1-3)
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.