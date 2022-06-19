Elgie Wilburn Owen
CHANDLER — A celebration of the life of Elgie Owen, 81, of Chandler, is scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Chandler Memorial Funeral Home, with Tim Wade and Stacy Sanders officiating.
Mr. Owen passed away on June 3, 2022, in Tyler.
Elgie Wilburn Owen was born September 30, 1940, in Brownsboro, the son of James Robert Owen and Ina Bess (Smith) Owen. He graduated from Brownsboro High School in 1957 and worked as a warehouse supervisor for TxDot in Tyler for more than 32 years before retiring. Elgie enjoyed restoring old cars and motorcycles and playing dominoes. He was a quiet, intelligent, and articulate man who will be missed by all those that knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Robert Owen, and brothers, Nolan Owen and Harold Owen.
Survivors include wife of more than 62 years, Donna Owen of Chandler; children, Roddie Owen of Chandler, DeDe Shavor and husband Dennis of Brownsboro; siblings, Harvey Owen of Pflugerville, Wanda Dingler of Brownsboro, Gwen Moffeit and husband Danny of Leagueville, Conley Owen and wife Carolyn of Leagueville; grandchildren, Amber Shavor and fiancé Matt Brooks, Austin Shavor and wife Samantha, April Owen; great-grandchildren, Karsyn Bond, Jackson Brooks, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, Texas 75701.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Chandler Memorial Funeral Home family.